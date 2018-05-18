;
Multiple Fatalities Reported in Texas High School Shooting

At least eight people are dead following a high school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that majority of the dead are students.

One man is in custody and another person of interest has been detained. The sheriff says that both are believed to be students at the school.

Gonzalez said that an officer was injured and being treated, but that the extent of his injuries are unknown.

The school was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. Friday morning. A witness said that an armed person entered an art classroom and opened fire.

 



