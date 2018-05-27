Multiple Crashes in Downtown Hamilton

Police were called to a couple of serious crashes in Central Hamilton Sunday afternoon.

A crash at Bay Street and Hunter left two cars with significant damage, the airbags in this silver Chevrolet deployed and the side doors impacted.

A black SUV was left with severe damage to it’s front end.

Police say no one was seriously injured but the crash closed the roads in the area and at least 5 officers were on scene investigating the cause of the collision.

Another crash at King Street and Caroline. Police are still investigating the cause of both crashes but in footage you can see one car drove up on the sidewalk and struck what looks to be a motorized scooter or wheelchair.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in this crash, and Hamilton Police say there were no life threatening injuries.