Mulroney children in royal wedding

Category: Canada & The World, News
mulroneys edit

@jessicamulroney/Instagram

Three young Canadians will have a front row seat when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say “I do” on Saturday.

Ben and Jessica Mulroney’s daughter and twin sons will be a bridesmaid and pageboys in the upcoming nuptials.  Ben is the son of former prime minister Brian Mulroney.

His wife, Jessica, is a stylist who is close friends with Markle.

Ivy, aged four, will join Princess Charlotte, two of Prince Harry’s goddaughters and two of Markle’s goddaughters in the bridal party.

Brian and John, aged seven, will walk alongside Prince George and Prince Harry’s godson as page boys.

Prince William will serve as his brother’s best man.



