Mr. Gaga is a documentary film directed by Tomer Heymann. The film won the Audience Award for documentary at the 2016 SXSW Festival.

Ohad Naharin, artistic director of the Batsheva Dance Company, is regarded as one of the most important choreographers in the world. Meeting him at a critical turning point in his personal life, this spirited and insightful documentary will introduce you to a man with great artistic integrity and an extraordinary vision. Filmed over a period of eight years, director Tomer Heymann mixes intimate rehearsal footage with an extensive unseen archive and breathtaking dance sequences. This story of an artistic genius who redefined the language of modern dance is guaranteed to leave you skipping.

“The seeds for this film were planted about 20 years ago, when I first saw Naharin’s Batsheva Dance Group on stage,” explains Heymann. “My head and my heart experienced a giant upheaval, like a superb cocktail of alcohol and drugs, but without the alcohol and without the drugs. A continuum of movement, music, energy, sexuality, sensuality, and dancers you could fall in love with without knowing why. From that evening on, I became an obsessive consumer of Batsheva’s art of dance. Naharin is a tough nut to crack, very complex and a contradictory character, which makes him a fascinating subject for a documentary film.”

Mr. Gaga is rated PG.