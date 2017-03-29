MPP apologizes again for remarks

Progressive Conservative MPP Jack MacLaren is apologizing for comments he made during a debate on Monday about the sexual abuse of patients. The Ottawa-area MPP had called a “zero-tolerance approach” to sexual abuse dangerous.

MacLaren has made crude and sexist jokes in the past. It was an incident about a year ago at a charity dinner where he called out a female Liberal MP about her sex life with her husband. He was told by the PC party at that time to get some sensitivity training and PC leader Patrick Brown told him not to return to Queen’s Park until he had his act together.

Now he’s apologizing, once again. MacLaren says he made a mistake and didn’t mean to say that. He clarified his comments saying his wife and daughters are nurses and he didn’t want to taint the reputation of health care workers.

Maclaren has two strikes now, two separate times where he made questionable and offensive comments. Patrick Brown was questioned about whether or not the MPP will be fired he said this behaviour can not happen again.