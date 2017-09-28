Mourning the loss of a 16 year killed in a tragic car accident

The town of Fort Erie is grieving the loss of a popular teenager killed in a mid-afternoon crash on Monday.

A traffic pole at the intersection of Thompson and Garrison roads is surrounded with flowers and notes for 16 year old Cole Doneff.

Police say Monday afternoon around 2:30, a car travelling south on Thompson road collided with a Dodge Journey heading eastbound carrying six teenagers.

“We have a good idea of what happened but if there are any other witnesses we would like them to come forward. But yes one vehicle did appear to go against the red light.” Shane Donovan, Niagara Police.

Doneff was a grade 11 student at Greater Fort Erie High, just a few minutes down the road from the crash site. The flag is at half staff.

Doneff was a passenger in the Dodge. Police are waiting to interview the other five teens who were in the SUV with him, none had serious physical injuries from the crash, but they are struggling.

Police plan to lay traffic act, but not criminal charges.

A celebration of Doneff’s life will be held at the Fort Erie Leisureplex on Saturday and a Go Fund Me page is raising money for his baseball team.