Mount Hope collision sends three people to hospital

Three people including a 5-year-old girl were sent to hospital after a three vehicle crash in Mount Hope.

The collision happened at the intersection of Upper James and Airport Road around 11 a.m. on Saturday. Though everyone is expected to make a recovery, one person was trapped in their SUV and required the fire department to free the man inside.

One of the other vehicles involved was a pick-up truck that may have suffered the worst damage. It’s unclear what caused the crash but reports at the scene suggest one of the cars may have ran a red light.