Motorcyclist seriously injured after colliding with deer in Niagara Falls

A Niagara Falls man remains in hospital with “life threatening injuries” after his motorcycle collided with a deer in Niagara Falls.

Police say the 44-year-old man was the lead rider of a group of five motorcyclists around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The group was northbound on Montrose Rd. when the man collided with a deer crossing the roadway.

The rider lost control of his motorcycle and crossed into the oncoming traffic, colliding with a southbound Mercedes Benz being driven by a Niagara Falls woman with a young child in the car.

The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital in the United States.

The woman and child did not suffer any injuries.

The four other motorcyclists managed to avoid the collision.

Detectives of the Niagara Regional Police Service’s Collision Reconstruction Unit are currently investigating and are asking any witnesses with information regarding the crash to contact investigators at 905-688-4111, ext. 5500.



