Motorcyclist dies following fiery crash in Waterdown

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: fatal crash, hamilton police, motorcycle, waterdown

Hamilton Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision in Waterdown overnight.

A motorcycle crahed with a passenger vehicle on Dundas St. early Tuesday morning.

The male motorcyclist was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Witnesses say they saw two bikes racing at the time of the crash but police have not confirmed that information.

Dundas St. was closed in both directions between Evans Rd. and Burke St. for the investigation.

The road has since re-opened.



