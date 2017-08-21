Motorcyclist crash closes Highway 3 in Fort Erie

Two motorcyclists were sent to hospital early this afternoon after a crash in Fort Erie.

OPP said four motorcyclists were travelling east bound on Highway 3 approaching Rose Hill Road.

The lead motorcycle braked and was rear ended by the second motorcycle, both lost control and crashed.

The lead driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries and the second driver also sustained injuries but it is unclear how severe.

The remaining two other motorcyclists were not involved in the crash.

The road was closed for two hours but has since reopened.