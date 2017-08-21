Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Motorcyclist crash closes Highway 3 in Fort Erie

Posted:
Category: News, Niagara
Tags: crash, fort erie, Highway 3, motorcycle, opp, red hill road


Two motorcyclists were sent to hospital early this afternoon after a crash in Fort Erie.

OPP said four motorcyclists were travelling east bound on Highway 3 approaching Rose Hill Road.

The lead motorcycle braked and was rear ended by the second motorcycle, both lost control and crashed.

The lead driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries and the second driver also sustained injuries but it is unclear how severe.

The remaining two other motorcyclists were not involved in the crash.

The road was closed for two hours but has since reopened.


LATEST STORIES

Falls shuttle bus service threatened by pop-up parking lots

Motorcyclist crash closes Highway 3 in Fort Erie

Police searching for stabbing suspect

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php