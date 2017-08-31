Motorcycle fatality in Haldimand County

One man has died in a motorcycle accident in Balmoral.

According to police a passerby noticed a motorcycle in a field on the east side of the road around 8:15 this morning.

A man was found near the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are not releasing the man’s name at this time.

Roads in the area were closed while police investigated. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police at 1 888 310 1122