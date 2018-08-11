A motorcycle crash at Turkey point left a rider dead

A 38 year old London man on a motorcycle veered off a bend on Spooky Hollow road in Turkey Point and crashed into a metal fence and a tree on the property of a cemetery. He was riding with a group.

OPP say at this time there is no indication that he was speeding or impaired. He was wearing all appropriate riding gear.

Police investigating whether he suffered a medical emergency or whether he is not an experienced rider.

Kelly Botelho has more…