;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

A motorcycle crash at Turkey point left a rider dead

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News, Ontario
Tags: crash, death, motorbike, motorcycle, St. Catherines


A 38 year old London man on a motorcycle veered off a bend on Spooky Hollow road in Turkey Point and crashed into a metal fence and a tree on the property of a cemetery. He was riding with a group.

OPP say at this time there is no indication that he was speeding or impaired. He was wearing all appropriate riding gear.

Police investigating whether he suffered a medical emergency or whether he is not an experienced rider.

Kelly Botelho has more…

 



LATEST STORIES

Perfect day for the outdoor Farmer's Market in Waterdown

Trump threatening tariffs on vehicles from Canada

Motorcycle crash in St. Catherines

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php