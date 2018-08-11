;
Motorcycle crash in St. Catherines

Motorcycle crash in St. Catherines it happened just before 7 pm last night on Bunting road near Dieppe road.

The motorbike damaged and laying on it’s side, it’s driver was thrown as a result of the crash.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene. They say he was driving his motocycle at a high rate of speed at the same time a car was pulling out of a parking lot.

The driver of the vehicle was a 27 year old woman who is expected to survive. The crash is still being investigated.



