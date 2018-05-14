It’s an unconventional way to celebrate Mother’s Day but many moms were treated today to an afternoon of goat yoga.

Its like the traditional form of yoga, except with farm animals and many moms say they couldn’t have asked for a better way to spend Mother’s Day.

In between the namastes and downward dogs were goats.

It’s a little bit louder than normal peaceful yoga. The baby goats, some just four days old enjoyed hopping on people who were trying to get in a work out at small talk winery in Niagara on the Lake.

Others were more relaxed and enjoyed lots of cuddles.

While most moms are content with brunch, or flowers, these moms say goat yoga may be their new Mother’s Day tradition.

It’s a goat free for all. That’s what makes it interesting.

Melina Morsch, the owner of Fox Den Yoga, says despite the unpredictability of the goats, this is a great way to treat mom.

“Its very interactive. You can see mom enjoying herself in a yoga class and watch mom just turn into a kid again as she experiences that energy of a baby goat.”

Although it may seem chaotic, the instructor says the goats actually mimic your energy. So if your calm, the goats will be calm too.

They echo back the energy of the group and it makes for a really interesting yogic experience.

Goats or no goats, at the end of the day moms say they just want to be with their kids on Mother’s Day.

It was a full circle Mother’s Day goat yoga experience as the mother goats were also there with their babies and in between classes were nursing their young.