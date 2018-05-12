Mother’s Day is this Sunday, and if you haven’t had time to pick up a gift for that special woman in your life, we have some ideas for you.

If you want to spend time as a family you won’t have to go very far to enjoy nature. A stroll down most streets and you’ll be treated to beautiful cherry blossoms- in perfect bloom for Mother’s Day.

Spending time outdoors was among the top wishes for Mother’s Day, but topping the list this year is food and it doesn’t matter if it’s homec-ooked or in a restaurant, moms just don’t want to cook that day.

And they aren’t forgetting dessert. Rebecca Tomasic, who co-owns Bitten on Locke, says they’ve been slammed with orders ahead of Mother’s Day and apparently the most popular flavour for Mother’s Day is lemon.

Tomasic- a mom herself- knows what she wants. “A bit of relaxation and a gin and tonic.”

One new mom wants a traditional Mother’s Day staple.

“Just some flowers, real easy!”

And she got her wish early from a flower truck handing out free daisies.

Perhaps, not surprisingly, moms most want to be with their kids.