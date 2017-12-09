The mother of Yosif Al-Hasnawi files a formal complaint against Hamilton paramedics

The mother of Yosif Al-Hasnawi, the 19-year old who was shot and killed over the weekend says she’s filed a complaint against Hamilton paramedics for how they treated her son. Amal Alzurufi spoke at a vigil Friday that was held to remember the teen at Brock University, he was a first year medical sciences student there.

He’s being remembered as a kind hearted brave man, who was trying to do the right thing. And that’s what Yosif was doing when he was tragically killed on Saturday. He stepped in to help an older man who was being harassed.

“He was a bright young man with dreams of becoming a doctor, he hoped one day to make a difference in the world.”

Police believe he was shot by 19 year old Dale Burningsky King, who was arrested Thursday and charged with second degree murder. A second man, 20-year old James Matheson was arrested earlier this week as an accessory.

Witnesses have been critical of how police and paramedics treated Al-Hasnawi at the scene, Alzurufi has now filed a formal complaint against Hamilton paramedics. Police confirmed that it took 38 minutes from the time the ambulance arrived to when he was brought to hospital. His mother says she still hasn’t been given any explanations.

“I am very disappointed, it is shocking it should not have happened especially here in Canada.”

Police are still trying to locate the elderly man that he was trying to help that night and they still haven’t found the gun.