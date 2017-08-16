Mother of woman killed in Virginia delivers emotional tribute

The mother of Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer gave a powerful speech that brought a crowd of one-thousand mourners to their feet today.

Susan Bro stood strong at her daughter’s memorial service and said the only way to truly honour Heather Heyer is to “make a difference in the world.”

She spoke of her daughter’s desire for equality, and urged those in attendance to speak up against injustice.

“They tried to kill my child to shut her up. Well guess what? You just magnified her,” said Bro. “If you’re not outraged you’re not paying attention. And I want you to pay attention, find what’s wrong- don’t ignore it, don’t look the other way. You make a point to look at it and say to yourself ‘what can I do to make a difference?’ And that’s how you’re going to make my child’s death worthwhile. I’d rather have my child but by golly if I gotta give her up we’re gonna make it count.”

Heyer worked as a paralegal in Charlottesville helping low income clients file for bankruptcy. The 32 year old was killed during a protest against white supremacists on Saturday.