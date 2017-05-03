Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Mother wants publication ban lifted

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags:

 

When a child is the victim of a sexual assault, the name of their attacker is often banned from being broadcast, to protect the identity of the child. But one mother whose ex-boyfriend is facing charges for the alleged sexual abuse of her daughter says it’s not protecting her child, it’s protecting the abuser.

“All the publication ban does is protect the abuser. Keeping quiet about sexual abuse is what abusers want.”

She and her daughter moved back to their home town in New Brunswick after the daughter came forward with the allegations in February of last year.

She says knowing that he’s free out on bail and that no one knows about the charges he’s facing is making it harder for them to heal.

“He still has his job, he does everything. That’s not fair. My daughter is still suffering.”

The mother wants to have the publication ban lifted so that people will know what he’s accused of and says her daughter does too.

“We were eating dinner and she said why isn’t he on T.V. like the other bad guys and I said he really should be.”

There have been cases where a victim of a childhood sexual assault has had the ban lifted when they turned 18.


LATEST STORIES

Mother wants publication ban lifted

Hamilton police identify victim who walked into gas station covered in blood

Hamilton police now lead investigation into fire that killed toddler

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php