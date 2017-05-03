Mother wants publication ban lifted

When a child is the victim of a sexual assault, the name of their attacker is often banned from being broadcast, to protect the identity of the child. But one mother whose ex-boyfriend is facing charges for the alleged sexual abuse of her daughter says it’s not protecting her child, it’s protecting the abuser.

“All the publication ban does is protect the abuser. Keeping quiet about sexual abuse is what abusers want.”

She and her daughter moved back to their home town in New Brunswick after the daughter came forward with the allegations in February of last year.

She says knowing that he’s free out on bail and that no one knows about the charges he’s facing is making it harder for them to heal.

“He still has his job, he does everything. That’s not fair. My daughter is still suffering.”

The mother wants to have the publication ban lifted so that people will know what he’s accused of and says her daughter does too.

“We were eating dinner and she said why isn’t he on T.V. like the other bad guys and I said he really should be.”

There have been cases where a victim of a childhood sexual assault has had the ban lifted when they turned 18.