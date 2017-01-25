Mother who was subject of an Amber Alert back in court

The mother of a young girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert last month, was back in court today fighting to keep her daughter in the country. 9 year old Layla Sabry, who was born and raised in Egypt, is at the centre of a three-year-long custody battle. Her mother, Allana Haist, who was arrested for her abduction in December claims her daughter was sexually abused at the hands of her father.

Lawyers for the girl’s father attacked Haist’s credibility today in court. Haist was painted as woman who will say and do anything to get what she wants. Mohammed Abdel-Motaleb has maintained that he never abused his daughter.

His lawyer called into question Haist account of witnessing Abdel-Motaleb fondling his daughter in May of 2015, yet saying nothing, dismissing her claims of fear after showing a video of Haist cursing at her husband when he asked Layla about school.

A child welfare investigation in Niagara did not verify the allegations of abuse. Records from McMaster Children’s hospital, Sick Kids and a hospital in Eygpt also found no clear evidence of abuse. There is however, a video in which Layla, who was seven at the time, flat out says her father sexually abused her and that it happened more than once.

Haist has said repeatedly that everything she has done she did because she believes her daughter. She still faces criminal charges for abduction.