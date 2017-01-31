‘Mother-in-law wouldn’t stop talking’ among most outrageous excuses for being late to work: survey

If you are chronically late for work, a new study says you are not alone. The survey by job search engine CareerBuilder found nearly 30 per cent of workers admit they are late to work at least once a month and 16 per cent say it’s a weekly occurrence.

The online survey — completed by 2,605 managers and 3,411 employees — found the usual suspects were to blame for why employees are late to work. Traffic was the most used excuse, followed by oversleeping, bad weather, too tired to get out of bed and procrastinating.

Twenty-nine per cent of employers said they don’t mind if an employee is occasionally late, as long as it doesn’t become a pattern.

Here are the some of the most outrageous excuses employers say they have heard from a late employee: