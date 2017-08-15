Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Motel closing in Niagara leaving many homeless

Approximately 20 people in Niagara Falls are set to become homeless at the end of this month, after receiving only 1 months notice that they must leave Topper Motel on Lundy’s Lane.

Tenants say the motel operates more as an apartment building, where some have lived for years. They pay monthly rent, some as high as $600 per month. They say their living conditions are deplorable.

“Never any hot water. The ceiling leaks right over my bed.”
“You cannot drink the water here, but he never tells anyone that.”

Thorold fire department says the motel is not safe to live in and has many fire code violations that must be fixed by the owner, who has until August 17th to make the changes.

Notices given to the tenants by the owner says due to financial difficulties, Topper Motel will close on August 31st.

In a phone call with the owner, Peter Lee, he maintains that there is more to the story.

Local councillor Selena Volpatti says the region has been trying to help the residents find new homes, but residents say no local politician has ever visited or returned their calls.


