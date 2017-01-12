Mostly Sunny is a documentary from Canadian filmmaker Dilip Mehta (The Forgotten Woman). The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.

Sunny Leone has reinvented herself as one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. She has more than 100-million fans and 20 million+ followers on social media and is India’s most ‘Googled’ celebrity for the fifth year running. This documentary tells the remarkable story of this Canadian-born, American- bred adult film star who is pursuing her dreams of Bollywood stardom. Even more astonishing is that Sunny was born into a strict Sikh family in small-town Canada before being discovered as Penthouse “Pet of Year”.

“The story of Sunny Leone is extraordinarily fascinating because it touches on so many relevant and conflicting themes,” explains Mehta. “On one hand, it is an immigrant story – but a story unlike any other immigrant tale. We think of Indian immigrants becoming doctors, engineers and the like – but not pornography stars. Given Sunny Leone’s background growing up in Sarnia, Ontario, going to Tim Horton’s and playing shinny with boys on a frozen pond, her journey is so out of character with the culture in which she was raised.”

Mostly Sunny is rated 18A.