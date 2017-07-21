Mosquitoes in Hamilton test positive for West Nile virus

Hamilton Public Health is warning the public to take precautions after several mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus.

“This is the first positive result for Hamilton this year. One mosquito pool (batch of mosquitoes) was positive among the mosquitoes collected on July 18 from one out of the 19 traps that are set weekly across the city,” said the agency in a news release.

The positive result was discovered in a trap located in Lower Central Hamilton and has prompted the city to bump the risk of West Nile virus from low to moderate.

The city has recently completed the first round of larviciding treatments on street catch basins and a second round is currently underway. They are also treating surface waters on public land.

Public Health says most people, roughly 80 per cent, infected with the virus will have no symptoms. However, those with weakened immune systems may experience West Nile fever or may develop more severe illnesses including inflammation of the brain or the lining of the brain.

The City of Hamilton has offered some tips to prevent West Nile virus:

Remove standing water from bird baths, old tires, unused containers, flower pot saucers, swimming pool covers, wading pools, clogged gutters and eavestroughs and unused children’s toys.

Report standing water on public or private property.

Avoid mosquito-infested areas. They like weeds, tall grass and bushes.

Avoid cologne, perfume and scented body lotion when going outdoors.

Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, hats, socks and shoes; tuck your pants into socks.

Repair damaged doors and window screens so mosquitos cannot get inside.

Avoid spending time outdoors from evening until early morning, when mosquitoes are most active.

Use an insect repellent that contains DEET for your family members that are older than six months of age.

For additional information on West Nile virus, residents call 905-546-2489 during business hours, or click here.