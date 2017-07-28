Burlington mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus

The West Nile virus has made its way to Burlington, according to the Halton Region Health Department.

Mosquitoes collected in traps this week in Burlington tested positive for the virus. This is the first record of West Nile virus confirmed mosquitoes in the city this year.

In 2017, seven batches of infected mosquitoes have been found in the Halton Region.

Public health is warning people in urban areas to take precautions. Most mosquitoes that transmit the virus to humans are likely found in places that hold water such as bird baths, plants pots, old toys, and tires.

“We can all work together to keep our community safe and protect ourselves from West Nile virus by removing standing water sites that breed mosquitoes and covering up or applying DEET or Icaridin when outside during dusk and dawn,” says Dr. Julie Emili, the Acting Medical Officer of Health, Halton Region.

Health officials have offered its residents the following measures to protect themselves and their families from mosquitoes:

• Cover up. Wear light-coloured, long-sleeved shirts and pants with tightly-woven fabric.

• Use an approved insect repellent, such as one containing DEET or Icaridin.

• Avoid being outdoors from early evening to morning when mosquitoes are most active and likely to bite, as well as at any time in shady, wooded areas.

• Make sure your window and door screens are tight and without holes, cuts or other openings.

• Reduce mosquito breeding sites around your home by getting rid of all water-filled containers and objects, where possible. Change the water in bird baths at least once per week.