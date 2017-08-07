Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Montreal man charged with attempted murder in Oakville plaza shooting

A 21-year-old man from Montreal has been charged with attempted murder after a man was shot at a busy Oakville plaza on Friday morning.

Police believe that the 35-year-old victim was targeted and he still remains in critical condition.

The man that was charged, Marley Dorphelus, made a brief court appearence on Saturday.

Police are still looking for two others that fled the scene in a pickup truck that was later found ditched at a nearby park.


