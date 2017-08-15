Montreal man, 20, wanted in human trafficking investigation

2016 Business Excellence Awards
Toronto police are looking for a Montreal man wanted on numerous human trafficking charges.

Kevin Barreau, 20, allegedly forced an 18-year-old woman to work in the sex trade in Ontario and Quebec, and punished her when she did not meet her daily quota.

Barreau is wanted on 14 counts including human trafficking, advertising another person’s sexual services, uttering threats and fraud.

Police believe he may be in Montreal, and are urging him to turn himself in.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.


