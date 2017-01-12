Monster Trucks is a family-friendly adventure directed by Chris Wedge (Ice Age, Robots). Shot in Kamloops, British Columbia, the film stars Lucas Till, Jane Levy, Amy Ryan, Rob Lowe, Danny Glover, and Barry Pepper.

Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into, Tripp (Lucas Till), a high school senior, builds a Monster Truck from bits and pieces of scrapped cars. After an accident at a nearby oil-drilling site displaces a strange subterranean creature with a taste and talent for speed, Tripp may have found the key to getting out of town and a most unlikely friend.

“Monster Trucks is wish fulfillment, plain and simple,’ says Wedge. “At some point, we’ve all felt trapped – maybe it’s school, maybe it’s traffic or work and wished for our own monster truck to just bust loose and not follow the rules for awhile. There’s something primal and fun about monster trucks conceptually. They’re these wild and crazy machines specifically built defy physics; it’s not much of a leap to imagine them as living things.”

Monster Trucks is rated PG.