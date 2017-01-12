2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards
THE WATCHLIST

Monster Trucks

Posted:
Category: New Releases, New Theatrical, The Watchlist
Tags: aliens, amy ryan, Barry Pepper, chris wedge, danny glover, jane levy, kamloops, lucas till, monster trucks, movies, rob lowe, trailers
Video credit: Paramount Pictures

Monster Trucks is a family-friendly adventure directed by Chris Wedge (Ice Age, Robots). Shot in Kamloops, British Columbia, the film stars Lucas Till, Jane Levy, Amy Ryan, Rob Lowe, Danny Glover, and Barry Pepper.

Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into, Tripp (Lucas Till), a high school senior, builds a Monster Truck from bits and pieces of scrapped cars. After an accident at a nearby oil-drilling site displaces a strange subterranean creature with a taste and talent for speed, Tripp may have found the key to getting out of town and a most unlikely friend.

“Monster Trucks is wish fulfillment, plain and simple,’ says Wedge. “At some point, we’ve all felt trapped – maybe it’s school, maybe it’s traffic or work and wished for our own monster truck to just bust loose and not follow the rules for awhile. There’s something primal and fun about monster trucks conceptually. They’re these wild and crazy machines specifically built defy physics; it’s not much of a leap to imagine them as living things.”

Monster Trucks is rated PG.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Posts

Live by Night Live by Night
Patriots Day Patriots Day

css.php