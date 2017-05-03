Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
‘Mom, you didn’t win $1,000. You won $1 Million!’ Dundas woman wins ENCORE

A Dundas woman was thrilled when she scanned her lottery ticket and won $20 but didn’t expect what would happen when she checked her second Lotto 6/49 ticket. “I saw the words, ‘Big Winner’ appear on the screen. I took a step back and didn’t know what to do. I looked at the retailer and said, ‘I won $1,000!’ We both giggled as I put the ticket back in my pocket and left the store,” said Charmaine Siddall in an OLG press release.

Siddall got into her car and called her husband. ““I said, ‘I think I won $1,000.’ He asked, ‘Are you sure it’s $1,000 and not $1 million?’ I laughed and said, ‘Yeah, right! I’m happy with $1,000.’ When I got to my daughter’s house I asked her to check online, just to be sure. She said, ‘Mom, you didn’t win $1,000. You won $1 Million!’”

Siddall and her daughter walked to a store in the area to validate the ticket. “When I got home, my husband burst out in tears and so did I,” she said. Siddall plans to pay off her mortgage, do some home renovations and travel to Disney.

The OLG says the winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on King Street in Dundas.


