Molotov Cocktail thrown at Bar on Concession

A molotov cocktail was thrown at a bar on the Hamilton Mountain early this morning.

A fire bomb was thrown through the front window of My Neighbourhood Bar and Grill on Concession and Sherman at 4:30 am on Thursday. It broke the outer pane of the double pane glass.

There are burn marks on the sidewalk and estimations of roughly $1000 in damage. The fire was out when crews arrived to the scene.

There are no word on any suspects, but Hamilton Police are investigating the situation by looking at the security footage from the Busy Bee convenience store next door.