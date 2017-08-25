Ch-Ching! Rewards

Mohawk College receives ORNGE helicopter donation

While some kids get a new knapsack for school, aviation students at Mohawk College were given a helicopter.

The school’s aviation department received a de-commissioned helicopter on Wednesday.

The chopper has been flying since 1981 and joined the Ontario air ambulance program in 1999. It has accumulated more than 20,000 flying hours.

The helicopter has helped more than 6000 patients in its lifetime and will now benefit countless aviation students.

Students and staff plan to re-furbish the aircraft and put it back together again.


Mohawk College receives ORNGE helicopter donation

