A look back at the history of the mob in Hamilton

This Sunday, May 7th, would have been Angelo Musitano’s 40th birthday. The Musitano family is well known in Hamilton and goes back generations.

Lisa Hepfner spoke with family friend Dean Paquette, a lawyer who has spoken to Musitano regularly since his release from prison in 2007. He says the family is in terrible grief over this and that Angelo Musitano was a good person. He had turned around his life, found God, made peace with himself, and Paquette says he was no longer involved in criminal activity.