A look back at the history of the mob in Hamilton

This Sunday, May 7th, would have been Angelo Musitano’s 40th birthday. ┬áThe Musitano family is well known in Hamilton and goes back generations.

Lisa Hepfner spoke with family friend Dean Paquette, a lawyer who has spoken to Musitano regularly since his release from prison in 2007. He says the family is in terrible grief over this and that Angelo Musitano was a good person. He had turned around his life, found God, made peace with himself, and Paquette says he was no longer involved in criminal activity.