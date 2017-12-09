2017 Business Nomination
Mississauga teen killed in Georgetown crash

Posted:
Category: Halton
crash1

Photo: David Ritchie

An 18-year-old man from Mississauga was killed after a single-car crash in Georgetown early Saturday morning.

Halton Regional police say around 1 a.m. a Toyota sports coupe was travelling eastbound on Maple Avenue approaching Main Street South when it lost control. The car struck several light standards and traffic control poles before crashing into a tree.

In a press release, police said three people were inside the car. The driver and front seat passenger suffered minor injuries, however the person in the rear seat sustained “very serious injuries.” He died while enroute to the hospital.

 

The Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken over carriage of the investigation with the assistance of the Forensic Identification Unit.  The intersection is closed to traffic and will remain so for several hours while investigators gather all evidence.

“There have been no arrests in this collision and alcohol is not deemed to be a factor,” police said in the press release. “Police will not be speculating on any charges or causation factors at this time.  Further updates will follow.”


POPULAR STORIES

