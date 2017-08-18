Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Mississauga man dies from Tuesday morning crash

Posted:
A 57-year-old Mississauga man has died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday.

An eastbound van crossed over the centre line on Burnhamthorpe Rd. East and struck another van head-on.

The driver of the westbound van was airlifted to a Toronto trauma hospital where he later died.

The other driver, a 30-year-old Oakville man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

At the request of the family, Halton police will not be releasing the name of the deceased at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing. No charges have been laid at this point.

Any witnesses of the collision are asked to contact police.


