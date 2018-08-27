Mississauga man, 29, dies after being pulled from Lake Huron

An autopsy will be performed Monday on a 29-year-old man who died while swimming in Lake Huron.

Ontario Provincial Police in the municipality of South Huron say they responded to a call shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday about a man in distress in the lake.

They say the Mississagua man had been swimming with friends and family when he submerged.

The man was pulled from the water unconscious. Police say all efforts to resuscitate him failed and he was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.