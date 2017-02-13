Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Mississauga firearms thieves still at large, Peel Police reaching out to public

Peel Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating people involved in a break and enter in Mississauga.

Police were called to Rio Court, near Erin Centre Boulevard and Plantation Place in Mississuaga on Friday. They said 10 firearms were stolen from a home during the break and enter.

Investigators said the thieves forced the door of a gun locker open and took six rifles, two handguns, two shot-guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
In addition, they said that two air-rifles were also taken along with $2000 dollars.


