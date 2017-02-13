Mississauga firearms thieves still at large, Peel Police reaching out to public

Peel Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating people involved in a break and enter in Mississauga.

Police were called to Rio Court, near Erin Centre Boulevard and Plantation Place in Mississuaga on Friday. They said 10 firearms were stolen from a home during the break and enter.

Investigators said the thieves forced the door of a gun locker open and took six rifles, two handguns, two shot-guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

In addition, they said that two air-rifles were also taken along with $2000 dollars.