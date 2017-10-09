Mission Services of Hamilton’s annual thanksgiving dinner

Mission Services of Hamilton hosted its annual thanksgiving dinner this afternoon.

The chefs were hard at work as they were preparing food items for the evening meal.

Turkey dinner was served with mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables and stuffing.

The annual dinner serves about 200 people every year.

It fills a need in the community for those who might not otherwise get a turkey dinner and brings people together.

In total, 37 turkeys, 200 pounds of potatoes and 80 butternut squash were prepared along with other traditional trimmings.

About 20 volunteers helped to serve thanksgiving dinner tonight to those in need.