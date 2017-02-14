Missing python found at University of Guelph
The small ball python snake that went missing inside the University of Guelph last week has been found.
The snake was spotted by students in a second-floor office at the University Centre around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The students contacted Campus Community Police who found the snake under a desk and put it in a box.
The python was taken to the Ontario Veterinary College for a health check.
The snake had initially been reported missing on Thursday after a student brought it to campus in his backpack.
The university is reminding people that pets are not allowed in campus buildings; service dogs are permitted.
