68 year Ivo Josipovic was reported missing from his east end residence around 5pm Wednesday night. Josipovic suffers from Alzheimer’s and speaks very little English.

Josipovic is described as a white male, 5’5 with a slender build. He is clean shaven and has brown and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, white and blue Nike ruining shoes and blue Adidas pants.

He was last seen around 2pm at Tindale court in Hamilton.

If you have seen him please contact Hamilton police at 905-546-2963