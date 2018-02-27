Missing Hamilton man

The family of a Hamilton man who has been missing for 4 days is pleading for his safe return.

Police say 50-year-old William Bokstein went missing from the area of King street east and Fairleigh avenue on Friday. Since then police say they’ve received information that Bokstein was in Niagara Falls around 11 am on Saturday. His family and friends say they are very concerned because this is completely out of character for him.

Anyone with information about Bokstein’s whereabouts is asked to call police.