Missing Hamilton man, 59, found dead

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, Martin O'Grady, missing person, police

martinOgrady

Hamilton police say the body of a Hamilton man who went missing last week has been found.

Officers were called to the area of Queen St. N. and Stuart St. Wednesday night after workers discovered a body at a nearby commercial property.

Police identified the body as missing person Martin O’Grady. The 59-year-old man was last seen in the area of Herkimer St. and Bay St. South on Feb. 21.

Investigators say foul play is not suspected and O’Grady’s family has been notified.

Detectives from the Central Criminal Investigations Branch are continuing the investigation along with the Regional Coroner’s Office.



