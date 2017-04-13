2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Missing Halton woman last seen at Hamilton bar

Posted:
Category: Halton
Tags: halton, hamilton, Krista Valvasori, missing person

KristaValvasori

Halton police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 27-year-old woman.

Krista Valvasori was last seen at the Happy Hourz bar on MacNab St. in Hamilton on March 31.

She is described as white, five-foot-five, weighing 135 lbs, with an average build and tattoos on both of her wrists. Valvasori has long, light brown hair, blue eyes and wears prescription glasses.

She was last seen wearing grey track pants, a red tank top, a pink Adidas sweater, and was carrying a grey purse.

Police say the disappearance is out of characterand they are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Halton police.


LATEST STORIES

U.S. drops 'mother of all bombs' in Afghanistan

Missing Halton woman last seen at Hamilton bar

Hamilton judge who wore Trump hat in court to face discipline hearing

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php