Missing Halton woman last seen at Hamilton bar

Halton police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 27-year-old woman.

Krista Valvasori was last seen at the Happy Hourz bar on MacNab St. in Hamilton on March 31.

She is described as white, five-foot-five, weighing 135 lbs, with an average build and tattoos on both of her wrists. Valvasori has long, light brown hair, blue eyes and wears prescription glasses.

She was last seen wearing grey track pants, a red tank top, a pink Adidas sweater, and was carrying a grey purse.

Police say the disappearance is out of characterand they are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Halton police.