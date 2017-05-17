Missing Guelph woman may be in Niagara Region

Guelph police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman who may be in Niagara Region.

Jacqueline Gorski, 34, was last seen on surveillance video on Clifton Hill near the Niagara Falls on May 6.

Gorski is described as five-foot-four, weighing 111 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white ski style jacket, black pants and blue and purple running shoes.

Police say she has been known to travel by cab and will travel long distances. Family members are concerned for her well being because she did not tell anyone she was leaving.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.