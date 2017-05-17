Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Missing Guelph woman may be in Niagara Region

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Niagara
Tags: guelph, hamilton, missing, niagara, police, region

JacquelineGorski

Guelph police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman who may be in Niagara Region.

Jacqueline Gorski, 34, was last seen on surveillance video on Clifton Hill near the Niagara Falls on May 6.

Gorski is described as five-foot-four, weighing 111 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white ski style jacket, black pants and blue and purple running shoes.

Police say she has been known to travel by cab and will travel long distances. Family members are concerned for her well being because she did not tell anyone she was leaving.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.


LATEST STORIES

Best Wishes for May 17th

Summer eats

Garage makeover

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php