Missing girl,15, found safe in Toronto
UPDATE: A 15-year-old Mississauga girl who’d been missing since last week has been found safe in Toronto.
Soleil Fleury was last seen in person on Sunday November 5 at 10 p.m. at her home near the Credit Woodlands and Dundas St. West in Mississauga.
Fleury was caught on a surveillance camera on November 6 around 2 a.m. riding a Nakamura green-yellow bicycle. Investigators say she was heading eastbound on Dundas St. West from the Credit Woodlands.
Peel police are thanking the public and media outlets for help in finding her.
