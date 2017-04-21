Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Missing after airline mix-up

A nightmare for a dog owner who is now searching for her Labradoodle in Hamilton after it was put on the wrong WestJet flight.

Cooper, a one and a half year old golden Labradoodle was supposed to be on a flight to Deer Lake, Newfoundland but instead he landed in Hamilton.

“They took him out of his kennel to relieve him and he got away, off his leash.” Terri Pittman, Copper’s owner.

WestJet flew Terri to Hamilton from Newfoundland early Thursday after they told her Cooper was lost and she’s been searching ever since. She’s worried for Cooper’s health because of the non-stop showers today.

After reaching out to WestJet, they say they are helping in the search. “We are doing everything possible to find and return Cooper, including engaging our staff in ground search, putting up posters, offering up the airport’s security phone line for sightings and working with local media for the public’s help. We will continue to work with the owner during this difficult time.”


