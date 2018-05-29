Missing 18-year-old male in St. Catharines

The Niagara Regional Police Service is asking the public to assist in locating an 18 year old male reported missing by his family.

Quinton Bingley was last seen at approximately 11:00 pm on Fri. May 25 walking into his residence in the area of Parnell Road and Pearce Avenue in St. Catharines.

Bingley is described as 5’7″, slim, 140 lbs with short dirty blonde hair. He is wearing an earring in his left ear, and has an arrow tattoo on his right forearm.

He was last seen wearing a light coloured t-shirt with khaki shorts.

Anyone with information of his whereaboouts is asked to contact the NRPS at 905-688-4111 ext. 4233.