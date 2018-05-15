Missing 13-year-old Oakville boy

Halton police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy from Oakville.

Bradley Parkin-Williams left St. Domenic’s School at 2405 Rebecca St. in Oakville on Monday afternoon.

Parkin-Williams is aware that police and family are looking for him.

The teen is described as five-foot-seven with a slim build. He was last seen wearing navy blue school uniform shorts, a white school shirt, black and white running shoes, a bucket style hat, and carrying a green backpack.

Police believe Bradley could be with his friends. He is known to frequent wooded areas and abandoned buildings in the Oakville-Bronte area.

Police and family are concerned about his well being. Anyone with information is asked to contact Halton police.