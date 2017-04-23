Miss Vickie’s jalapeno chips recalled

Miss Vickie’s has announced a recall of it’s jalapeño flavoured potato chips due to a potential salmonella risk.

The brand voluntarily recalled the 40, 66, and 220 gram bags of chips with a “guaranteed fresh” date of June 20 or earlier.

They made the decision after their suppliers recalled a seasoning blend that included jalapeño powder.

Miss Vickie’s said in a statement on their Facebook page that no salmonella was found in the seasoning supplied to them, but they are still pulling the product off shelves as a precaution.

The chips have since been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.