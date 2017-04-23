Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Miss Vickie’s jalapeno chips recalled

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: News, Ontario
Tags: chips, jalapeno, miss vickie's, salmonella

o-MISS-VICKIES-RECALL-570

Miss Vickie’s has announced a recall of it’s jalapeño flavoured potato chips due to a potential salmonella risk.

The brand voluntarily recalled the 40, 66, and 220 gram bags of chips with a “guaranteed fresh” date of June 20 or earlier.

They made the decision after their suppliers recalled a seasoning blend that included jalapeño powder.

Miss Vickie’s said in a statement on their Facebook page that no salmonella was found in the seasoning supplied to them, but they are still pulling the product off shelves as a precaution.

The chips have since been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.


LATEST STORIES

Miss Vickie's jalapeno chips recalled

Burlington's first tree planting of the year

Hamilton man shot in Toronto

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php