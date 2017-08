Today is Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day. A day when Dairy Queen makes a donation with every blizzard purchased. In the Hamilton, Halton, Brantford, and St. Catharines areas the donations go to McMaster Children’s Hospital. To tell us more about Miracle Treat Day we welcomed Jayne Scala from the Waterdown Dairy Queen and Avery Williams who has benefited from the money raised over the years.