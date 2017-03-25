Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Minor injuries in overnight multi-car crash near Grimsby

Photo: David Ritchie

It was a close call for several people early this morning after a multi-vehicle crash near Grimsby.

The crash happened just after midnight on the Toronto-bound QEW near Maple Avenue.

Witnesses say there were four cars involved in the accident.

A car reportedly went through a chain-link fence separating the highway and the North Service Road. The vehicle rolled a couple times before ending right-side up.

Six people were treated but only one was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the lanes were blocked for a short time.

No word yet on the cause of the crash or if any charges will be laid.


