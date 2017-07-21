Ontario’s bid to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour was put to the public in Hamilton today. Many are praising the increase as a move in the right direction but some business owners are fearful.

The minimum wage is set to raise with inflation from $11.40 an hour to $11.60 an hour in October but then on January 1st, the government plans on bumping it to $14 an hour and $15 the following year.

Today community members came to speak before the committee with the power to amend the bill before its next reading. Ryan Mallough, a senior policy analyst for the Canadian Federation of Independent Business says it’s happening too fast for many of the group’s members.

“A 32% increase in payroll costs over 18 months is going to force them to make a lot of very difficult decisions. Realistically we’re looking at job freezes, job cuts and reduced hours for current employees.”

Bill 148, also known as the fair workplaces, better jobs act also includes equal pay for part-time workers, increased vacation entitlements and expanded personal emergency leave.